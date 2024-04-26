Emma Stone at the 96th Annual Oscars held at Ovation Hollywood on March 10. Photo / Getty Images

Emma Stone would like to be known by her real name.

The Oscar-winning actor has revealed she actually prefers to go by her given name, Emily, rather than the name she adopted at the start of her career.

The 35-year-old star told The Hollywood Reporter: “That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily.”

Stone adopted her showbiz name when she registered for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG). However, she prefers when her colleagues use her birth name.

The acclaimed actor, who stars alongside Nathan Fielder in TV comedy series The Curse, said: “When I get to know them, people that I work with do. It’s just because my name was taken [by another actor in SAG].

“Then I freaked out a couple of years ago. For some reason, I was like, ‘I can’t do it anymore. Just call me Emily.’ Nathan calls me Em, which is easier.”

Stone previously revealed that her showbiz name was inspired by Spice Girls star Emma Bunton.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Stone explained: “Growing up, I was super blonde, and my real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice and guess what? Now I am.

Emma Stone says she is a long-time fan of the Spice Girls. Photo / Getty Images

“It wasn’t necessarily because of her but yes, in second grade, did I go up to the teacher on the first day and ask her to call me Emma? Yes I did.

“And was it because of Emma Lee Bunton from the Spice Girls? Yes it was.”

Stone also revealed she was a long-time fan of the chart-topping girl group.

She shared: “I saw them in concert in the 90s [and] I saw them at the 02 Arena [in London] in 2008.”