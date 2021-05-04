Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest FromMexican meal ideas

Terracotta tomato sauce
Recipes

Terracotta tomato sauce

2 minutes to read

This fabulous tomato sauce, with its rich smoky flavours, offers a fabulous starting ...

Mexican pulled pork
Recipes

Mexican pulled pork

2 minutes to read

 This recipe works for any bone-in pork roast weighing 3kg or more

Smoky chilli beans
Recipes

Smoky chilli beans

2 minutes to read

I'll often soak and boil a big batch of beans and freeze them, ready to throw into ...

Jalapeno black beans
Recipes

Jalapeno black beans

2 minutes to read

Serve with super seedy slaw and charred broccoli and cauliflower ...

Super seedy slaw
Recipes

Super seedy slaw

Quick Read

Serve withjalapeno black beans and charred broccoli and cauliflower salad for a ...

Ceviche salad
Recipes

Ceviche salad

3 minutes to read

Ceviche (pronounced sih-vee-chay) is my most eaten and most-loved dish of this amazing ...

Trevally soft tacos
Recipes

Trevally soft tacos

2 minutes to read

This is a really tasty fish taco with lots of orange zest and juice for tangy sweetness

Mexican salad
Recipes

Mexican salad

3 minutes to read

This salad is my happy response to a garden full of fresh herbs, tomatoes and chillies ...

Mexican bean squares
Recipes

Mexican bean squares

4 minutes to read

Perhaps I’m just trying to heal my inner “vegetarian child missing out on ...

Black bean quesadillas
Recipes

Black bean quesadillas

2 minutes to read

With a packet of tortilla on hand, quesadilla are the quickest thing to make for an ...

Mole poblano
Recipes

Mole poblano

5 minutes to read

Mole (the 'e' is pronounced, as in olé) is Spanish for mixture or sauce

Chilli con carne
Recipes

Chilli con carne

Quick Read

This is the ultimate bowl and fork food – tasty, filling and quick to make

Mexican bean dip
Recipes

Mexican bean dip

2 minutes to read

Once called ‘poor man’s meat’, and considered an inferior food for ...

Fajitas
Recipes

Fajitas

2 minutes to read

Fajita literally means skirt steak, and the origin of the dish is 20th century Tex-Mex ...