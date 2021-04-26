Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Sarah & Otis Frizzell's spiced chocolate 'shots'

for 4 people
Sarah & Otis Frizzell's spiced chocolate 'shots'

Be Well 26 April. Sarah and Otis Frizell's Spiced Chocolate 'Shots'. Pink Ribbon Breakfast.Photography / Supplied.

By: Sarah & Otis Frizzell

These alcohol-free breakfast 'shots' are a super easy, delicious and fun moussey alternative to a standard hot chocolate.

Ingredients

40gsalted dark chocolate (Sarah & Otis recommend Miann)
40gplain dark chocolate
2egg whites
1 Tbspcaster sugar
5cardamom pods (seeds ground in mortar & pestle)
pinchdried chilli flakes
small handfulplain peanuts, roughly chopped
for garnishedible candy hearts (optional)

Directions

  1. Melt both kinds of dark chocolate in a clear heatproof bowl over a saucepan of boiling water for about 2 mins. Once melted completely, remove from element and set aside to cool slightly.
  2. Meanwhile, whisk egg whites until stiff. Then add caster sugar and ground cardamom. Fold in the melted chocolate mixture and mix well to combine. Add in a pinch of chilli flakes and the chopped nuts.
  3. Divide the mixture between 4 shot glasses. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving. Decorate the tops with edible hearts, if using.

About Pink Ribbon Breakfast:
May is Pink Ribbon Breakfast Month, where thousands of Kiwis invite their friends, family and workmates to breakfast to raise much-needed funds for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. More than 3,300 Kiwi women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year and around 650 women will die from breast cancer each year, so the need for support has never been higher. The money raised will help to fund breast cancer education, innovative research, and support for patients and their families as they navigate through their breast cancer journeys. Sign up to host or donate at pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz

For more Pink Ribbon Breakfast recipe ideas see:
- Dean Brettschneider's cinnamon french toast
- Michael Van De Elzen's Easy Peasy Pommey Pav

Collections you may like

Meatless magic
Eatwell

Meatless magic

Quick Read

Fortifying and robust vegetarian dishes to delight the palate and nourish the body.

Savoury pies
Eatwell

Savoury pies

Quick Read

No matter the season, a good old-fashioned pie is wonderful comfort food.

Rhubarb at the ready
Eatwell

Rhubarb at the ready

Quick Read

Rhubarb lends its distinct tartness to a myriad of wonderful dishes, drinks and condiments

Recipes supplied by