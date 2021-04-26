Sarah & Otis Frizzell's spiced chocolate 'shots'

Be Well 26 April. Sarah and Otis Frizell's Spiced Chocolate 'Shots'. Pink Ribbon Breakfast.Photography / Supplied.

These alcohol-free breakfast 'shots' are a super easy, delicious and fun moussey alternative to a standard hot chocolate.

Ingredients

40g salted dark chocolate (Sarah & Otis recommend Miann) 40g plain dark chocolate 2 egg whites 1 Tbsp caster sugar 5 cardamom pods (seeds ground in mortar & pestle) pinch dried chilli flakes small handful plain peanuts, roughly chopped for garnish edible candy hearts (optional)

Directions

Melt both kinds of dark chocolate in a clear heatproof bowl over a saucepan of boiling water for about 2 mins. Once melted completely, remove from element and set aside to cool slightly. Meanwhile, whisk egg whites until stiff. Then add caster sugar and ground cardamom. Fold in the melted chocolate mixture and mix well to combine. Add in a pinch of chilli flakes and the chopped nuts. Divide the mixture between 4 shot glasses. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving. Decorate the tops with edible hearts, if using.

About Pink Ribbon Breakfast:

May is Pink Ribbon Breakfast Month, where thousands of Kiwis invite their friends, family and workmates to breakfast to raise much-needed funds for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. More than 3,300 Kiwi women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year and around 650 women will die from breast cancer each year, so the need for support has never been higher. The money raised will help to fund breast cancer education, innovative research, and support for patients and their families as they navigate through their breast cancer journeys. Sign up to host or donate at pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz

