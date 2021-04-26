Be Well 26 April. Pink Ribbon Breakfast. Dean Brettschneider's Cinnamon French Toast. Photography / Supplied.

Worth getting out of bed for, Dean's decadent french toast only takes minutes to whip up, but looks and tastes like you've been cooking for days. The key is a thick slice of good quality brioche and a fresh tangy lemon curd as the hero.

Ingredients

8 eggs 360ml milk 1 lemon, grated for zest 4 Tbsp ground cinnamon 1 tsp vanilla essesnce 4 slices brioche or a soft sweet bread, each 2.5cm thick 2 Tbsp butter drizzle vegetable oil, as needed

Lemon curd

220g sugar 3 large eggs 2 lemons, juice extracted 1 lemon, grated for zest 100g butter

Topping

handful fresh berries handful pistachio nuts, chopped

The lemon curd can be prepared in advance and kept in an airtight jar in the refrigerator for 2-3 weeks. To make the lemon curd, place all the ingredients in a saucepan over low heat and beat rapidly with a whisk, until the consistiency of honey. Be careful not to let the mixture come to a boil. Pass the lemon curd through a sieve and set aside to cool. Chill before using. Prepare the french toast. Combine the eggs, milk, lemon zest, ground cinnamon and vanilla in a large bowl. Beat lightly. Soak a slice of bread in the egg mixture until the bread feels soft but isn't falling apart. Heat ½ tablespoons butter and some oil in a frying pan over low heat. Add the soaked bread and let it cook slowly until golden before flipping it over to cook the other side. French toast should have a spongey texture on the inside and be golden and crisp on the outside. Transfer to a serving plate. Repeat with the remaining slices of bread. Spread the toast with lemon curd and top with fresh berries and pistachio nuts. Garnish as desired and serve warm.

About Pink Ribbon Breakfast:

May is Pink Ribbon Breakfast Month, where thousands of Kiwis invite their friends, family and workmates to breakfast to raise much-needed funds for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. More than 3,300 Kiwi women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year and around 650 women will die from breast cancer each year, so the need for support has never been higher. The money raised will help to fund breast cancer education, innovative research, and support for patients and their families as they navigate through their breast cancer journeys. Sign up to host or donate at pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz

For more Pink Ribbon Breakfast recipe ideas see:

- Sarah & Otis Frizzell's spiced chocolate 'shots'

- Michael Van De Elzen's Easy Peasy Pommey Pav