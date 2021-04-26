Michael Van De Elzen's Easy Pommey Pav

Be Well 26 April. Pink Ribbon Breakfast. Michael Van de Elzen's Easy Peasy Pommey Pav. Photography / Supplied.

Served with pink pomegranate syrup and raspberries, this delicious pavlova is sure to be a visual and tasty hit at your Pink Ribbon event.

Ingredients

2 large egg whites, at room temperature 1½ cups caster sugar ½ tsp vanilla essence 1 tsp white vinegar 1 tsp cornflour 4 Tbsp boiling water 250ml pouring cream 100ml pomegranate syrup 1 punnet fresh raspberries, hulled

Directions

Preheat the oven to 180*C with the rack in the centre of the oven. Draw a 23cm circle on a large piece of baking paper and put this on a baking tray. Clean and dry the beater and bowl of your mixer. Put the sugar, vanilla, vinegar, cornflour and finally the water into the bowl. Beat the mixture on high speed with an electric mixer for 10-12 minutes until shiny and stiff. Spoon this into your circle and spread it out evenly with a spatula. Bake for 10 minutes, lower the heat to 150*C and then bake for a further 45 minutes. Turn the oven off and allow the pavlova to cool in the oven for at least 1 hour, preferably longer if you can. Whip the cream to soft peaks and stir in the pomegranate syrup. Spoon the cream mix onto the top of the pavlova and decorate with the fresh raspberries.

About Pink Ribbon Breakfast:

May is Pink Ribbon Breakfast Month, where thousands of Kiwis invite their friends, family and workmates to breakfast to raise much-needed funds for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. More than 3,300 Kiwi women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year and around 650 women will die from breast cancer each year, so the need for support has never been higher. The money raised will help to fund breast cancer education, innovative research, and support for patients and their families as they navigate through their breast cancer journeys. Sign up to host or donate at pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz

