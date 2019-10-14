It's come too late for the New Zealand cricketers, but the boundary countback rule will no longer be used to decide tied Super Overs, according to reports

Cricinfo reports the ICC has made the change on the basis of recommendations from its myriad committees after the Black Caps lost the World Cup final to England by zero runs at Lord's in July.

England won because they had scored 26 boundaries to New Zealand's 17.

Super Overs will now be repeated until one team has more runs than the other.

In July's World Cup final, both sides scored 241 from their 50 overs, meaning they had to bat again for six balls each.

England scored 15 in their super over. With two runs needed from their final ball to win, New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill scored one before being run out.