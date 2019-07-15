England have won the cricket world cup in a nail-biter against the Black Caps, The Silver Ferns are three from three in their netball world cup campaign and Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon 2019. Footage/Sky Sport

Leading Australian bookmaker Sportsbet has refunded those who put money on the Black Caps to win the Cricket World Cup final against England, describing the fashion in which the match was decided as an "absolute disgrace".

The company said it had refunded 11,458 people a total sum of $426,223 after the host nation won the final on a controversial boundary countback rule following tied scores after 102 overs of cricket.

According to AAP, Sportsbet spokesperson Rich Hummerston said it wouldn't be fair to take money off New Zealand fans after the Black Caps technically didn't lose.

England won the Cricket World Cup by a boundary count back rule. Photo / Getty Images

"Punters who backed New Zealand in both the head to head and the outright tournament market will be refunded their stakes in bonus bets.

"Let's not beat around the bush, for a World Cup to be decided in that manner is an absolute disgrace, and the punters shouldn't have to pay for the ineptness of the ICC," Hummerston said.

England may have "won" the World Cup but it's OK, we're refunding all bets on New Zealand. #CWC19 #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/o9Gzy1EZQK — Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) July 15, 2019

The Alternative Commentary Collective are podcasting their way through the World Cup. Known for their unconventional sports analysis and off-kilter banter, the ACC have come to ask the tough questions. Here's the latest episode of 'The Agenda': WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT