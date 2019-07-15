Voyager 2023 media awards
Any Given Monday: The Cricket World Cup final with 22 heroes and no winner

Dylan Cleaver
By
5 mins to read
Mark Wood of England appeals successfully for the wicket of Ross Taylor of New Zealand during the Final. Photo / Getty Images

ANY GIVEN MONDAY

Remember the Super Bowl where the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons because they had more passing yards? Or the epic 1984 NBA finals between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles

