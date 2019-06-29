The Black Caps have crashed to a second consecutive World Cup defeat - thrashed by 86 runs by Australia at Lord's.

The defeat, after a timid batting display, has not yet ended their chances of making the semifinals, though, as Niall Anderson reports.

Fans clash in Leeds

Ugly scenes have marred Pakistan's Cricket World Cup clash against Afghanistan in Leeds, with rival fans clashing inside and outside the ground.

Footage of violent altercations at the game were shared on social media showing punches and bottles being thrown.

ESPN Cricinfo reports at least two spectators were evicted from Headingley after a clash in the stands before the violence escalated outside the stadium.

Afghan fans clash with security officials and Pakistani Fans.

Also harass Pakistani media personnel.@cricketworldcup @TheRealPCB @ACBofficials pic.twitter.com/ayUvFWqBy0 — Anas Saeed (@anussaeed1) June 29, 2019

According to Cricinfo, security was forced to intervene when two sets of fans clashed about an hour into the match.

Video taken of the ugly scenes outside the ground shows flags and metal barricades being used as weapons.

An ICC spokesperson said: "We are aware of some scuffles among a minority of fans and are currently working with the venue security team and the local police force, West Yorkshire Police, to ensure there are no further incidents.

"We do not condone this type of behaviour, and will take appropriate action against any anti-social behaviour that spoils the enjoyment for the majority of fans."

Afghanistan fans beating a supporter of Pakistan cricket team outside the cricket stadium in Leeds. 🏟

#PAKvAFG #CWC19

Via: Azhar Javed pic.twitter.com/ZTlGNW5Tz5 — Danyal Gilani (@DanyalGilani) June 29, 2019

In a press conference on Friday, Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib was asked about the political tension between his country and Pakistan, and whether that tension would manifest itself on the field.

"Yeah, if you look for our cricket, we learn a lot of cricket (from) Pakistan, we also played cricket in Pakistan," Naib said.

"And we also are hoping cricket, the sport is one thing so you can keep a good relationship for anyone in any other country.

"So I'm hoping that not only with Pakistan, like India, Sri Lanka, the other countries, we want good cricket. We want more matches to build our cricket or to build our cricket, and I'm hoping that Pakistan is our neighbour country, so it's really good for us to play a lot of cricket with them.

"Also when you play together a lot of cricket it's good for the countries' relationships. We're hoping in the upcoming years we'll play a lot of cricket with them." - news.com.au

Sri Lanka's fresh blow

Sri Lanka's fading hope of reaching the semis have suffered another blow with the news that fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep would return home due to chickenpox.

Pradeep, one of Sri Lanka's leading bowlers at the tournament with five wickets, will be replaced by Kasun Rajitha.

Sri Lankan fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep's World Cup is over. Photo / Getty Images

The 1996 champions, who lost heavily to South Africa in their last match, next play the West Indies in Chester-le-Street, followed by India in Leeds. They need to win both and hope other results go their way to advance.

Milestone for Williamson

Kane Williamson became the third-fastest ODI batsman to 6000 runs...but couldn't lead New Zealand to victory against Australia at Lords. Photo / Getty Images

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson became the third-fastest batsman to 6000 ODI runs during his knock of 40 - to cement his place as one of the game's greats.

Williamson reached the mark in his 139th one-day innings, with a single off Glenn Maxwell, but was dismissed the very next over by Mitchell Starc.

His wicket started the Black Caps' batting collapse, the Kiwis eventually rolled for just 157 in pursuit of Australia's 243-9.

Only Virat Kohli and Hashim Amla have reached this landmark faster.

Williamson's dismissal, in the 26th over, started the Black Caps' batting collapse at Lord's