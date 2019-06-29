COMMENT:

If Kane Williamson scores 32 runs against Australia tomorrow morning, he will become the third-fastest man in history to score 6000 runs in international one-day cricket.

Only Virat Kohli and Hashim Amla have reached this landmark faster than Williamson's 138 innings so far. Hit 32 or more and Williamson will reach the mark in 139.

In fact, he has a bit of room – the next best is the remarkable Sir Vivian Richards who took 141 innings to reach 6000. It's a mark of Williamson's genius of consistency; Richards was renowned as the "master blaster" who could wreak havoc

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: