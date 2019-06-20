All you need you know about the Black Caps' four-wicket win over South Africa in Birmingham.

Match report: Black Caps beat South Africa in dramatic finish

"It's do or die," exclaimed South Africa ahead of their Cricket World Cup showdown with New Zealand.

Kane Williamson decided it was time to play executioner.

Their bowlers dug the grave, Colin de Grandhomme filled it in, and, despite a desperate South African attempt at resurrection, Williamson marked the tombstone.

Advertisement

Read the full match report here. And here's a full recap of the action from Birmingham.

Analysis

At what point does enthusiasm outweigh scepticism with the Black Caps? Read Liam Napier's take on the Black Caps' World Cup dreams.

Five things: New Zealand's terrible chants and other key takeaways from the Black Caps win.

Who claimed a perfect 10 in the Herald's Black Caps player ratings?

Reaction

Should Kane Williamson have walked? South African captain Faf du Plessis reveals why Williamson didn't. Here's how the world media reacted to the controversy.

Former Black Cap Grant Elliott defended Williamson in a column for the Herald.

The Black Caps captain also offered an insight into what he was thinking as Black Caps' run-chase came down to the wire.

Black Caps win in pictures

New Zealand's Matt Henry, middle, reacts as South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis, left, and teammate Hashim Amla run between the wickets. Photo / AP

South Africa's Quinton de Kock is bowled by New Zealand's Trent Boult. Photo / AP

New Zealand's bowler Mitchell Santner, left, reacts as runs are made off his delivery. Photo / AP

South Africa's bowler Lungi Ngidi, left, celebrates with teammate Aiden Markram, back, after dismissing New Zealand's batsman Colin de Grandhomme. Photo / AP

South Africa's bowler Lungi Ngidi, middle, reacts as New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson, right, makes runs. Photo / AP

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson, second from right, shakes hands with South Africa's David Miller, right, after the match. Photo / AP

The Alternative Commentary Collective are podcasting their way through the World Cup. Known for their unconventional sports analysis and off-kilter banter, the ACC have come to ask the tough questions. Here's the latest episode of 'The Agenda':

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT