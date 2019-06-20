COMMENT:

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson had every right to stand his ground during his brilliant innings against South Africa at Edgbaston, even though TV replays seemed to suggest that he nicked a delivery from Imran Tahir earlier in his innings.

No one in their right mind would expect a key batsman like Williamson to walk in a crucial World Cup game – especially if the opposition couldn't even be bothered to appeal.

If anything, the South Africans are to blame for not reviewing the decision, for whatever reason. And, as their captain Faf du Plessis admitted after the match,

