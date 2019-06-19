Five talking points from the Black Caps' four-wicket win over South Africa at the Cricket World Cup.

Colin de 'Coroner' Grandhomme:

Back in Birmingham, where he played for the Bears in the past two Twenty20 leagues, a small pack of Kiwis were chanting his name.

New Zealanders, we must admit, have terrible chants.

"Colin de Grandhomme," clap, clap, clap clap clap... you know how it goes.

But it was a chant, nonetheless.

And that was before he hit two sweetly struck pick up off the hip sixes into the lively Eric Hollies Stand.

Maybe the chant wasn't so bad after all. Inspiring, even.

De Grandhomme, dubbed the 'Coroner' for his usual, minimal batting requirements at the death, turned game-changer with 60 from 47 balls before mis-hitting and leaving the skipper to ice the game.

On a favourable wet, sticky surface, de Grandhomme also had 1-33 from 10 overs in a display of controlled cricketing strangulation and McGrath-esque accuracy.

Big time performance under pressure. Could he be this World Cup's Grant Elliott cult figure?

Henry Nicholls

Must now come into consideration.

The other Colin, Munro, remains unconvincing at the top. In some ways an unlucky dismissal - inside edge onto the thigh for a ballooned catch - after looking good early. Technique an ongoing issue, though. Need much more than nine from five and out.

If not for Munro, Nicholls could come into contention for the struggling middle order. Two false starts and a 13 not out reveal Tom Latham's lean contributions since returning from a fractured finger. As a senior leader, he will be disappointed not to front thus far in the two tense wins over Bangladesh and South Africa.

Latham is probably safe but then there's Jimmy Neesham. Not required with the ball despite taking five wickets against Afghanistan, he again perished, this time for 23 after starting the rebuild, when Williamson needed him to hang around and do the heavy lifting. Ditto against Bangladesh.

Nicholls has plenty of backbone for the fight. He deserves a crack somewhere, at some stage.

On a positive note, Martin Guptill appeared to be gradually finding timing with five boundaries in his 35 from 59, before treading on his stumps after an unbalanced pull.

Williamson

What more can you say about the man. A maiden World Cup century, 500 World Cup runs, 1000 in England. Wouldn't want anyone else batting for your life. Could name your son Kane and everyone would understand why. Well, every Kiwi sports fan anyway.

Semis

Pretty well locked in. Would almost need an America's Cup style collapse not to make it from here. One more victory should do it, and you'd back the Black Caps to get one from the West Indies in Manchester on Sunday, or Pakistan back here in Birmingham where they will now know conditions next Wednesday, before Australia and England to finish the round robin. Still time to build momentum and attempt to fix issues while perhaps tweaking the side.

Edgbaston

Exceptional venue, great value. Atmosphere from the 25,000 odd fans lifted the tighter the contest became. Some tickets said to have been snapped up for £18, pricing to draw a New Zealand South Africa crowd. And they came. Both colours well represented. In good voice, too.

Food, the most ridiculous media spread you ever did see. Cheese platter - enough blocks to form a house foundation - roast beef, Yorkshire pudding, curry, chicken, poppadoms, eclairs, you name it. Almost needed a poppa nap, and a doggy bag.