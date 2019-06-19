At what point does enthusiasm outweigh scepticism with the Black Caps? For fear of being burnt, not yet it would seem.

Five games into this World Cup and New Zealand remain unbeaten. Four wins, one washout, top of the table.

One more victory will guarantee another semifinal appearance, their eighth in this format.

Yet even Kane Williamson's heroics cannot defy the constant push and pull between optimist and realist with his side's prospects.

Kane Williamson produced a stellar innings to lead the Black Caps to a thrilling win over South Africa. Footage / SKY Sport

Torn is the prevailing state, with a nagging sense of doubt.

Williamson and Colin de Grandhomme's 91-run sixth wicket partnership rescued the Black Caps from a knife-edge

