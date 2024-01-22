Voyager 2023 media awards
Zuru founder Nick Mowbray schools startup Kiki after ‘fiasco’

Chris Keall
By
6 mins to read
Kiki cofounders Toby Thomas-Smith (left) and Jack Montgomerie.

A Kiwi startup has started the year as one of LinkedIn’s most talked-about companies - and not in a good way - drawing hundreds of angry comments across dozens of posts.

Publicity stunts have served

