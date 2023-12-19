Voyager 2023 media awards
Stalled growth: NZ video gaming’s horror year — and its hopes for 2024

Chris Keall
By
5 mins to read
A still from Rocketwerkz's Icarus, in which players try to establish themselves on an alien world. The Auckland-based firm recently revealed sales to the Herald (see story below).

The local video game industry’s revenue grew only 7 per cent to $434 million during its 2023 financial year - a period that saw scandal, political arm-wrestling and a post-pandemic hangover.

That compared with 47

