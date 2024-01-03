Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ’s most embarrassing tech disasters, Part 2

Chris Keall
By
5 mins to read
Internet Party Leader Laila Harre with founder Kim Dotcom in 2014. Photo / Getty Images

Internet Party Leader Laila Harre with founder Kim Dotcom in 2014. Photo / Getty Images

Tech does so much to boost our nation. But when it goes wrong … oh, boy. The Herald is recapping some of NZ’s tech’s biggest misfires in a two-part series.

The SkyNet law

The Copyright

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business