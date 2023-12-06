Voyager 2023 media awards
Xero, Tourism Holdings, Grant Webster, Sir Richard Taylor, NZME among Deloitte Top 200 winners

By Tim McCready
9 mins to read
Jack Tame and Stacey Morrison hosted the Deloitte Top 200 Awards in 2022, and were back again this year.

Cloud accounting heavyweight Xero has been recognised as the Company of the Year in the 2023 Deloitte Top 200 Awards for its transformative year marked by significant milestones.

Winners in the prestigious Deloitte Top 200

