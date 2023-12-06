Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Deloitte Top 200 awards: Judges’ Recognition Award - John Loughlin

By Graham Skellern
7 mins to read
Kathryn and John Loughlin have been operating their 16ha boutique Askerne Estate Winery for 30 years, producing 8500 cases a year with 15 per cent exported. Over the years their wine has won 21 trophies and 69 gold medals.

Kathryn and John Loughlin have been operating their 16ha boutique Askerne Estate Winery for 30 years, producing 8500 cases a year with 15 per cent exported. Over the years their wine has won 21 trophies and 69 gold medals.

Whether by accident or design, professional director John Loughlin has been “a man for a crisis” during a long and successful governance career.

In a continuing world of corporate restructuring, it started when Loughlin’s role

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business