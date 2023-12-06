Voyager 2023 media awards
Xero wins Company of the Year at Deloitte Top 200 awards

Liam Dann
13 mins to read
Xero CEO Sukhinder Singh Cassidy. Photo / Getty Images

It has been a year of big milestones for homegrown tech firm Xero, the 2023 Deloitte Top 200 Company of the Year.

The cloud accounting heavyweight has seen founder Rod Drury formally step down as

