Voyager 2023 media awards
NZME wins Diversity and Inclusion Leadership award at Deloitte Top 200 awards

By Bill Bennett
7 mins to read
Te Rito cadets at a pōwhiri at Hoani Waititi Marae in Glen Eden. Photo / Juli Zhu

NZME’s Te Rito journalism project is the winner of the Diversity and Inclusion Leadership category in the 2023 Deloitte Top 200 awards.

Te Rito is a 12-month journalism cadetship programme aimed at increasing newsroom diversity.

