Sam McIvor has resigned from his roles as the chief executive of Beef + Lamb New Zealand and the New Zealand Meat Board.

“The board would like to thank Sam and acknowledge the significant contribution he has made to B+LNZ and the sector in the 17 years he has worked for the organisation, in particular the last eight as CEO,” B+LNZ chair Kate Acland said.

McIvor has taken up a new role as chief executive of Ospri, New Zealand’s integrated animal disease management and traceability service provider.

“We are delighted that Sam has chosen to continue with a role in the agriculture sector and are confident he will continue to make a positive impact in this position,” Acland said.

Acland said the board would look for a new chief executive in the coming weeks.

McIvor said it had been an honour to work in and lead the two organisations over two stints, which totalled almost half his working career.

“The work B+LNZ and the NZMB do is critical to the sector, and throughout my time, a stand-out feature has been the passion, capability and hard work of the staff to deliver value for farmers.

“It’s been a privilege to work with and lead them.”

McIvor said this work wasn’t possible without relationships.

“Whether these be in the processing and exporting sector, the research, extension and wider agribusiness community, industry good, or government, I’ve enjoyed immensely the camaraderie and challenges from addressing issues and opportunities together.”

McIvor said B+LNZ’s farmers were the “bedrock and beating heart” of the sector.

“I’m continuing in the sector, and though in a different role, I look forward to continuing many of these relationships and making a further contribution to our sector’s ongoing success.”

McIvor said he remained “fully committed” to B+LNZ and the NZMB in the interim.

“[I] have plenty to still achieve in the next three months.”

McIvor’s last day at B+LNZ and the NZMB will be July 24, 2024. He joins Ospri in August 2024.

Ospri said its current chief executive Steve Stuart would step down on May 31 and an acting chief executive would be appointed to ensure “a seamless transition through to August”.