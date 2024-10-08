Wall St indexes slip with rates, Middle East in focus

Besides next month’s Fed meeting, investors are waiting for the Consumer Price Index inflation reading for September and the kickoff of third-quarter earnings season with reports from banks, both due this week.

Investors are waiting for the US Consumer Price Index inflation reading, due on October 10. Photo / Getty Images

“It’s a combination of things over the last couple of days: the jobs report, the hurricane damage, the elevated energy prices and negative comments about some of the large-cap tech names,” said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.

“All of that combined just makes for a nervous day, and the Google headlines tipped things over to more aggressive selling in the last hour.”

James pointed to the Middle East conflict as a concern for US investors worried about the war’s economic impact, including rising oil prices.

Investors continue to fret about how Israel would respond to Iran’s missile strikes. Lebanon’s armed group Hezbollah earlier today fired rockets at Israel’s city of Haifa while Israeli forces looked poised to expand ground raids into south Lebanon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 398.51 points, or 0.94%, to 41,954.24, the S&P 500 lost 55.13 points, or 0.96%, to 5695.94 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 213.94 points, or 1.18%, to 17,923.90.

The CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street’s fear gauge, closed up 3.4 points at 22.64, marking its biggest one-day points gain in more than a month and its highest closing level since August 8.

Among the S&P 500′s 11 major industry indexes, only energy advanced, finishing up 0.4%. US crude futures settled up 3.7% in their fifth-straight advance on concerns about Middle East supply disruptions.

The biggest industry laggard was utilities, down 2.3%, followed by communications services, under pressure from Alphabet’s 2.5% drop.

The benchmark S&P 500′s biggest drag from a single stock was from Apple, after Jefferies assumed coverage with a “hold” rating, sending the stock down 2.3%. Amazon.com finished down 3.0% after a Wells Fargo downgrade.

Hurricane propels power generator stocks

Among the benchmark’s biggest gainers was Generac Holdings, which added 8.52% as investors bet on solid demand for backup power generators because of the pending hurricane.

Debris left by Hurricane Helene piled up in the street ahead of Hurricane Milton’s expected landfall in the middle of this week in Treasure Island, Florida on Monday. Photo / Bryan R. Smith, AFP

Shares of Pfizer rose 2.0% after a report activist investor Starboard Value has taken a roughly $US1 billion ($1.62b) stake in the drugmaker.

Air Products and Chemicals closed up 9.5% on a report activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge has built a position in the company.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.73-to-1 ratio on the NYSE where there were 222 new highs and 55 new lows.

On the Nasdaq, 1292 stocks rose and 2988 fell as declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.31-to-1 ratio.

The S&P 500 posted 34 new 52-week highs and two new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 83 new highs and 118 new lows.

On US exchanges, 11.39 billion shares changed hands compared with the 12.06-billion average for the past 20 sessions.

-Reuters