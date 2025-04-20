“This includes products containing poultry ingredients such as petfood,” he said.

A spokesperson for Tegel Foods – a major exporter – said several international markets had imposed temporary restrictions on New Zealand chicken exports after the outbreak in Otago.

“However, we’ve been working closely with MPI, who have been highly proactive and supportive in helping us regain access to those markets,” the spokesperson said.

“We’re now down to only a couple of markets where access is still being worked through.

“Overall, the impact to our business has been minor.”

MPI said it had worked with overseas government counterparts and industry partners in New Zealand to meet market requirements and had also proposed alternative assurances to some markets.

New Zealand’s main chicken exporters are Tegel, Ingham’s, Brinks and Tara Exports.

The companies export chicken products, including retail cuts, to various markets worldwide.

In February, MPI said there continued to be no sign of HPAI beyond Mainland Poultry’s farm at Hillgrove.

“There remains no risk to eggs and chicken supply in New Zealand, given the size of the national flock,” the ministry said at the time.

“The risk to human health remains low and there are no food safety concerns.”

Farms linked to Mainland Poultry’s Hillgrove site have been confirmed as free of the virus after testing.

There are no signs of the disease anywhere else, MPI has said.

