NZ chicken exports heading back to normal after Otago outbreak – MPI

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

An outbreak at an Otago egg farm of pathogenic avian influenza in December was New Zealand's first case of the disease. Image / Patrimonio Designs

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) says New Zealand chicken exports are returning to normal after trade was suspended last year.

Last December, New Zealand experienced its first confirmed case of pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), specifically the H7N6 strain, at an Otago egg farm.

Thousands of chickens were later culled.

