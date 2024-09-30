“Anything that weakens Iran improves their geopolitical position.”
Last month’s pager and walkie-talkie attacks devastated Hezbollah’s command and communications, Buchanan said, and may have also degraded its control and intelligence abilities.
“There’s another aspect to this. They’re calling Iran’s bluff,” he said of Israel. “They’re decimating their best proxy.”
Buchanan said public opinion in New Zealand, as in the US, was shifting to a more pro-Palestine stance but it remained an issue of serious concern to only a minority of people and that was unlikely to change much even if conflict escalated.
ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said the Levant and Persian Gulf had lost some relevance to the global energy situation.
“The biggie is oil prices, but the world’s changed since the 1970s when it was all about the Middle East and Opec had the power to hold the world over a barrel, so to speak.”
Zollner said US shale oil extracted from fracking had radically changed the market in recent years.
Brent crude prices hit US$91 in early April and US$87 in July but for the past month have mostly lingered at US$71 to US$72.
“Concerns about global growth are trumping any concerns about supply at the moment. That said, it’s obviously a volatile situation and anything can happen,” Zollner said.
She said congestion at the Port of Singapore was still a problem for trade and Red Sea tensions were one reason for that congestion.
“We’re not great on the energy security front, particularly now we’ve closed Marsden Point, but we’re not particularly reliant on Middle Eastern oil.
“We’re fortunate we’re relatively buffered. We saw that when Russia invaded Ukraine. Europe was far more exposed to the energy shock.”