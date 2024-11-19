Ukraine war escalation unsettles markets, European stocks fall

Sectors such as retail and banking, which are sensitive to concerns about the economy, were a drag on European indices.
However, defence stocks rose; shares in Saab of Sweden and Rheinmetall of Germany were up more than 3.6% and 3.9% respectively.
Assets seen as a haven in geopolitical turbulence also strengthened.
The Japanese yen climbed 0.4% to ¥154 to the dollar while the Swiss franc rose 0.1% to SFr1.13 against the US currency. The dollar, which has rallied since the US election, traded flat against a basket of rival currencies on Tuesday evening.
Gold was up 0.7% to $2630 per troy ounce, regaining some ground lost in a sell-off after the election.
Bitcoin, which some traders see as a digital version of gold, rose 2% to trade just under its all-time high of $93,400 per coin.
While US stock markets rallied in the wake of the US presidential election, European shares have fallen as investors bet president-elect Donald Trump’s plans for tariffs will hurt the European economy.
Andrew Pease, global head of investment strategy at Russell Investments, said the renewed Ukraine worries had “added to the sense of geopolitical unease ahead of the Trump transition”.