“It’s obvious that the outgoing administration in Washington intends to take steps in order to continue fuelling the fire and provoke a further escalation of tensions,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
A US official earlier confirmed the major policy shift, saying it was in response to Russia’s deployment of thousands of North Korean troops to aid its war effort.
Peskov said this marked a “new spiral of tensions and a qualitatively new situation from the point of view of the US’s engagement in the conflict”.
He said President Vladimir Putin had expressed Moscow’s position clearly in September when the Russian leader said such a move would put Nato “at war” with Russia.
Back then Putin said that if Ukraine were to attack Russia with long-range missiles, Moscow would “take the appropriate decisions based on the threats”.
Washington’s decision comes amid growing concerns over reports that North Korea has deployed upwards of 10,000 troops to Russia to be sent into combat against Ukraine.
US Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer said Washington had been clear it would formulate a response to the Kremlin’s decision to deploy “a foreign country’s forces”.
“We’ve been clear to the Russians that we would respond,” he told reporters, without formally confirming reports in US media that Biden had approved the strikes.
Speaking at the G20 in Brazil, Biden urged fellow world leaders to support Ukraine’s “sovereignty”.
“The United States strongly supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Everyone around this table in my view should as well,” Biden said in his opening remarks to the meeting, which Russia’s foreign minister is attending.
Russia, which has been making rapid gains in Donetsk over recent weeks, also said it had claimed another village in the eastern region where Ukrainian defences have been buckling.
Ukraine’s regional governor, meanwhile, said three people had been killed and two were wounded in separate Russian attacks on Siversk and Kostyantynivka, two towns in the Donetsk region.
Pokrovsk is an important Ukrainian garrison city in the Donetsk region that Russian forces have been advancing towards, while Russian troops briefly entered Kupiansk last week and are just a few kilometres from the city’s outskirts.