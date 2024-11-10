Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Bitcoin hits record high as Trump edges closer to full control of Congress

Financial Times
4 mins to read
The crypto industry has hailed Donald Trump’s election as a win for digital currencies. Photo / New York Times

The crypto industry has hailed Donald Trump’s election as a win for digital currencies. Photo / New York Times

Bitcoin has hit US$80,000 (NZ$133,970) for the first time as Donald Trump recorded victories in Nevada and Arizona in the US election, marking a clean sweep of the seven swing states for the President-elect and paving the way for a more pro-crypto administration.

The cryptocurrency rose as much as 4.5%

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business