UK finance minister to address EU counterparts in post-Brexit ‘reset’

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (far right, front row) listening as Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivered a speech. Photo / Darren Staples, pool, AFP

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves is to address a meeting of Eurozone finance ministers in Brussels tomorrow to urge a “business-like relationship” between her country and the European Union.

She will be the first British chancellor to attend a Eurogroup meeting since the United Kingdom left the bloc under Brexit, and is set to call for a “relationship built on trust, mutual respect and pragmatism”, according to a press release from the Treasury.

While in Brussels, Reeves is expected to call for an easing of trade barriers, a boost to investment, and help to enable the countries’ businesses to sell in each other’s markets.

She is also due to discuss UK and EU support for Ukraine.

The visit is the latest in the Labour Government’s bid to “reset” relations with the EU after years of post-Brexit rancour under previous Conservative governments.

In October, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met European Commission President Ursula von de Leyen to discuss strengthening relations.

The British leader, who voted in the UK’s 2016 referendum to remain in the EU, has insisted his reset will not mean reversing Brexit and has ruled out a return to the European single market or customs union.

Starmer’s Government has pledged to refire the economy and boost growth, including by resetting international relations with the EU and beyond.

While Reeves engages in bilateral talks in Brussels, Starmer will be visiting the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to drum up investment from the oil-rich states and push for a free trade deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Reeves’ next international visit will be to Beijing in 2025, according to the Treasury.

