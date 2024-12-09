Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (far right, front row) listening as Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivered a speech. Photo / Darren Staples, pool, AFP

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (far right, front row) listening as Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivered a speech. Photo / Darren Staples, pool, AFP

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves is to address a meeting of Eurozone finance ministers in Brussels tomorrow to urge a “business-like relationship” between her country and the European Union.

She will be the first British chancellor to attend a Eurogroup meeting since the United Kingdom left the bloc under Brexit, and is set to call for a “relationship built on trust, mutual respect and pragmatism”, according to a press release from the Treasury.

While in Brussels, Reeves is expected to call for an easing of trade barriers, a boost to investment, and help to enable the countries’ businesses to sell in each other’s markets.

She is also due to discuss UK and EU support for Ukraine.

The visit is the latest in the Labour Government’s bid to “reset” relations with the EU after years of post-Brexit rancour under previous Conservative governments.