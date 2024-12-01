Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Elon Musk is attacking Britain. Former PMs are building ties

Financial Times
7 mins to read
The world’s richest man is now one of US President-elect Donald Trump’s closest advisers. Photo / Brandon Bell, Getty Images

The world’s richest man is now one of US President-elect Donald Trump’s closest advisers. Photo / Brandon Bell, Getty Images

A London-based VC has connected Boris Johnson and the Tesla chief, who Tony Blair has praised as “an extraordinary innovator”.

Elon Musk has stepped up his attacks on the UK since the election of Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour government, branding the country “a police state”.

But he enjoys a warmer

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business