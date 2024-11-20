“When the President nullifies thousands of such regulations, critics will allege executive overreach. In fact, it will be correcting the executive overreach of thousands of regulations promulgated by administrative fiat that were never authorised by Congress,” they said.

Musk and Ramaswamy added that a reduction in regulations would pave the way for “mass head-count reductions across the federal bureaucracy,” and said Doge would aim to cut more than $500 billion in government expenditures.

“With a decisive electoral mandate and a 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court, Doge has a historic opportunity for structural reductions in the federal government,” they said.

Moves to gut programmes will almost certainly face political pushback, even from Republicans, and prompt legal challenges.

However, Musk and Ramaswamy voiced confidence that recent rulings by the conservative-dominated Supreme Court would allow them to push through the ambitious agenda.

They said that Doge’s top goal was to not be needed by July 4, 2026, which was described as an expiration date for the project.

Musk became a close ally to Trump during his campaign, reportedly spending over $100 million to boost his presidential bid and joining him at rallies.

However, with Musk’s businesses all having varying degrees of interactions with US and foreign governments, his new position also raises concerns about conflict of interest.

The South African-born billionaire invited Trump to watch a test flight of his SpaceX company on Tuesday in a sign of ever closer ties between the pair.

But their relationship – defined by combustible personalities and some past policy differences – could be subject to friction once the reality of political life sets in.

