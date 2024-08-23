Virgin Australia and Air New Zealand’s transtasman deal to benefit the Aussie airline’s passengers has been approved.
The airlines say the transtasman “romance is set to be reignited” following authorisation of a new codeshare agreement by Australian and New Zealand regulators.
The approval of the deal comes after a bitter break up in 2018, ending a deep partnership where at one stage Air NZ had an equity stake in Virgin Australia
Under the new agreement, Virgin Australia customers will be able to directly book Air New Zealand flights into Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch, complementing Virgin Australia’s Queenstown services. Velocity members will also be able to earn and redeem Velocity Points, and eligible members and guests will have access to lounges when flying across the Tasman.
- This is a unilateral codeshare agreement whereby Virgin Australia will market and resell transtasman services operated by Air New Zealand (excluding Queenstown services) under a VA code.
- There are no reciprocal arrangements for Air NZ and its customers.
- Authorisation has been granted for five years.
- Virgin Australia has approximately 11.5 million Velocity members.