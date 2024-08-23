Virgin Australia chief strategy and transformation officer Alistair Hartley said the long-awaited partnership would give Virgin Australia’s customers access to a comprehensive network between Australia and New Zealand.

“Australians share our love of New Zealand and its national carrier and we can’t wait to reignite this partnership before the end of the year,” he said.

Air New Zealand chief transformation and alliances officer Mike Williams said the rekindled relationship would make it even easier for more Australians to make the hop across the ditch, with customers enjoying a taste of New Zealand before they’ve even landed.

“We look forward to welcoming Virgin Australia customers onboard, offering them our exceptional Kiwi service, including food, our great selection of New Zealand wines, and our crew’s famous manaaki [care].”

At one point before the relationship soured, Air NZ held a 26% equity stake in Virgin, spending hundreds of millions building that up and answering calls for cash as the Australian airline struggled in its domestic market. As part of a deep joint venture, the airlines jointly managed capacity, booked passengers on each other’s planes and shared revenue. Passengers were channelled on to each other’s domestic network, shared lounges and points schemes.

The new proposal doesn’t go anywhere near that deep but represents a significant thawing of relations between the airlines, at a time when their common rival Qantas is showing willingness to flex its muscles across the Tasman.

