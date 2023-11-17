Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Virgin Australia and Air New Zealand to work together on the Tasman again

Grant Bradley
By
4 mins to read
The airline recently launched daily services from Australia into Queenstown. Video / Supplied

Five years after a bitter bust-up, Virgin Australia and Air New Zealand want to work together again on the Tasman.

A proposed codeshare agreement will give Virgin Australia customers direct access to Air New Zealand

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business