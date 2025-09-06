Advertisement
The tax and legal minefields to be aware of when retiring overseas – Diana Clement

Diana Clement
Your Money and careers writer for the NZ Herald
What should you consider before retiring overseas? Photo / 123rf

THE FACTS

  • Retiring overseas involves complex tax and legal challenges, requiring careful planning and expert advice.
  • Tax residency can lead to dual taxation; consulting a specialist is essential.
  • Elder care, wills, and powers of attorney need thorough preparation to avoid complications abroad.

It’s one thing to dream of retiring overseas, but quite another to untangle the bureaucracy, tax rules and legal minefields that come with it.

This is part four of my series on retiring overseas.

You can read last fortnight’s piece here or my earlier

