How to plan for retiring overseas – Diana Clement

Diana Clement
By
NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Planning retirement overseas requires a visa, health insurance and understanding of tax implications and legalities. Photo / 123rf

Diana Clement
Opinion by Diana Clement
Diana Clement is a freelance journalist who has written a column for the Herald since 2004. Before that, she was personal finance editor for the Sunday Business (now The Business) newspaper in London.
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • Retiring overseas requires careful planning, including visas, health insurance and understanding New Zealand Superannuation rules.
  • Healthcare costs can be significant, with options like local insurance or global policies such as Cigna Global.
  • Managing investments and foreign exchange is crucial; setting up a local bank account may be necessary.

Many a Kiwi dreams of retiring somewhere exotic overseas.

They imagine themselves just like the adverts: walking down the white sand beach barefoot.

But you shouldn’t just jump on a plane and leave.

You need a visa, health insurance, and your investments. And read my two articles about

