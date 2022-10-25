Here are the countries offering retired travellers a base for adventures, for less than you might imagine. Photo / Andrew Kremkov, Unsplash

Here are the countries offering retired travellers a base for adventures, for less than you might imagine. Photo / Andrew Kremkov, Unsplash

Moving to a place in the sun is a goal of many retirement plans. For some it's a chance to live a little more adventurously and see just how far a pension pot can stretch.

From the beaches of Costa Rica to the Elysian fields of the Mediterranean - there are many travel arrangements and visas catering to new retirees with itchy feet.

Forget downsizing: with New Zealand property prices roughly double that of comparable apartments in Greece or Portugal you can buy yourself a plot of the 'good life' and have plenty left over for improvements.

Depending on where you move to, you can still withdraw your KiwiSaver or NZ Super and other pensions while living overseas. Even if you're looking to live overseas for an extended period over 26 weeks or relocating permanently, there is advice on Inland Revenue and Work and Income / Te Hiranga Tangata.

While there are some stipulations around property investments or national bonds, monthly living costs are far lower according to Numbeo cost of living comparison.

Here are some of the most affordable and easiest countries to bow out and live a little larger.

Portugal is one of the most affordable and attractive European retirement visas. Photo / Prem Kurumani, Unsplash

Portugal

Forget sun, Atlantic surf and fortified wine - Portugal has been offering retirees exceptional value as a relocation destination.

The Iberian republic offers a 'Golden Visa' or fixed residency permit for the purpose of retirement or "living out from individual revenues". Valid for up to five years, the visa has the added benefit of access to the EU Schengen zone making it a perfect travel base.

Monthly costs including rent in Portugal are 32.01 per cent lower than in New Zealand

Created to encourage foreign investment you'll need to prove a minimum monthly income threshold or prove assets. You'll also need a clean criminal record and valid travel or health insurance for the length of your stay.

vistos.mne.gov.pt

An epic place for homemakers: Ithica, Greece. Photo / Johnny Africa, Unsplash

Place in he Sun: Fiji has visa provisions for retirees or 'applicants on assured income'. Photo / Prem Kurumpanai; Unsplash

Fiji

Unlike many other South Pacific islands, Fiji has visa provisions for retirees or 'applicants on assured income'.

Ideal for anyone looking to see in their Golden years on Viti Levu.

The resident permits are granted to anyone with assured income or visas. The principal applicant must not seek employment in Fiji and provide and medical insurance.

There is however a rather hefty lump sum deposit $76,000 which must be paid as a bank deposit on approval. Though, travellers looking to relocate may have this waived, if you invest in property in Fiji worth more than this deposit.

Monthly costs of living including rent in Fiji are 43.72 per cent lower than in New Zealand.

Like the Cook Islands, Fiji also offers a special portability agreement New Zealand pension plans - allowing Kiwis to withdraw Superannuation and some other pension schemes while residing there.

immigration.gov.fj

Greece

Whether you're planning to come home to Ithaca or set up shop under the Acropolis - there's plenty of appeal to a Greek relocation.

While there isn't a "retirement visa" as such, Greece does offer a Temporary Residence Permit or Class D visa for visitors aiming to reside in the country for between 90 to 365 days at a time. These can be applied for consecutively, up to five years after which permanent residency can be applied for. You'll need to apply via a Greek diplomatic mission or consulate and prove financial independence. You need to prove assets or income equivalent to at least 2000euro per month.

Monthly costs including rent in Greece are 31.81 per cent lower than in New Zealand.

If you're looking for a more permanent pied a terre in Greece, there are other options.

There is also a residence permit by "Golden Visa" to those looking to invest 250,000 Euro in property or over 400,000 Euro in investments or bank bonds.

New Zealanders also benefit from a Social Security Agreement with Greece, allowing you to claim additional supports and benefits retirees are entitled to.

migration.gov.gr

Pura Vida: Beachy Costa Rica offers a Pensionado visa for foreign nationals to relocate. Photo / Ricardo Resende, Unsplash

Costa Rica

With jungles, eco reserves and coasts on both the Pacific and Caribbean, visitors looking to relocate to Costa Rica are spoilt for choice.

The Central American country offers a "Pensionado visa" which is extremely popular with US pensioners, but is not restricted to any particular nationality.

The temporary residence visa is dependent on being able to prove income equivalent to US$1000 per month. You will also be required to pay La Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social Security contributions - equivalent to $100 a month.

Monthly costs of living including rent in Costa Rica are 31.85 per cent lower than in New Zealand

The Pensionado visa is valid for two years, providing you spend at least four months of each year in the country. You are able to apply for permanent residence by the end of three years.

migracion.go.cr