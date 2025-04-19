Home / Business / Personal Finance / InvestmentHow to use AI tools to simplify personal finance - Diana ClementBy Diana ClementYour Money and careers writer for the NZ Herald·NZ Herald·19 Apr, 2025 09:00 PM4 mins to readSubscribe to listenAccess to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.Subscribe nowAlready a subscriber? Sign in hereListening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.Gift articleSaveShareShare this articleReminder, this is a Premium article and requires a subscription to read.Copy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditTechnology offers new methods to analyse budgets and investments. Photo / 123RFTechnology offers new methods to analyse budgets and investments. Photo / 123RFOpinion by Diana ClementDiana Clement is a freelance journalist who has written a column for the Herald since 2004. Before that, she was personal finance editor for the Sunday Business (now The Business) newspaper in London.Learn moreTHREE KEY FACTSArtificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming personal finance management by offering budget and investment analy