The major change hitting iPhones within weeks

6 minutes to read
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaking at the Computers, Privacy and Data Protection conference. Video / Supplied

Chris Keall
Business writer, NZ Herald

Despite fierce opposition from Facebook and Google, Apple says it's close to going live with a new system that will let you stop apps tracking your online and real-life activity without your permission.

Apple says

