Business

Identity theft costs Wellington woman her chance of buying a home - but she wins a payout

10 minutes to read
"My immediate thought was, 'It can't be identity theft. It doesn't happen in New Zealand." Photo / Mark Mitchell

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

Nicole Gaston's dream of buying a house took a hit in January 2020.

She applied for a home loan, only for her bank to turn her down - citing her bad credit record.

The Wellington

