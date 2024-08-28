Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The five biggest NZ property sales for 2024′s first half starring Peter Jackson’s Lyall Bay deal

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Dame Fran Walsh and Sir Peter Jackson's company recorded NZ's largest property deal of 1HY24. Photo / Getty Images

Dame Fran Walsh and Sir Peter Jackson's company recorded NZ's largest property deal of 1HY24. Photo / Getty Images

The half-year’s biggest property deals have been listed after a company directed by Sir Peter Jackson and Dame Fran Walsh recorded New Zealand’s largest purchase this year with LB HC’s $105 million purchase .

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business