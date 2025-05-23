The contract meant Syos’ Tauranga-based founder, Samuel Vye, will now fulfil his prediction that revenue would jump from $4m to more than $55m this year.

Syos Aerospace's Tauranga-based founder and chief executive Samuel Vye. Photo / Matthew Power

His firm’s website says Syos drones have “proven operational success in conflict zones”.

Willis said, “They are creating some of the most world-leading drone technology, and they are literally helping fight the conflict in Ukraine - because they do it better than any other country in the world, from Mt Maunganui.”

The British deal was announced when Prime Minister Christopher Luxon met his counterpart Sir Keir Starmer in April, when the countries’ joint efforts to train Ukrainian forces were on the agenda.

Last September, Vye was on an Aerospace New Zealand summit panel covered by the Herald, where a strong theme was that NZ is too squeamish about defence contracts.

The products from Syos Aerospace include the Syos SA200 UAS (Unmanned Sea Vehicle). Photo / Supplied

“Silicon Valley VCs are happy with defence and dual-use investing. New Zealand is behind, in my opinion. We’re still allergic to anything that could be considered used by the Navy or Army or Air Force – whether it‘s got 1080 on it or it‘s got guns on it,” Vye said.

A Syos Aerospace SG400 UGV (Unmanned Ground Vehicle).

“You could say we just make Toyota Hiluxes ... and then the payload goes on it.”

Syos drones were also used for agriculture and environmental monitoring.

The Syos SA200 UAS (Unmanned Aircraft System). Photo / Supplied

Vye also told the Christchurch summit: “We couldn’t raise from New Zealand VCs because every single group – well, most groups – couldn’t invest in dual-use technology because it was against their investment criteria and ESG [environmental, social and governance] policies so hence we went down the high-net-worth individual route.”

After Syos’ banner 2025, more options are likely to open up.

The Syos SA5 UAS (Unmanned Aircraft System). Photo / Supplied

Total immersion

Deep Dive Division, a robotic diving company founded in 2018 by Tua and Courtney Karalus, was named Māori Company of the Year.

Deep Dive Division co-owners Tua and Courtney Karalus. Photo / Bay of Plenty Times

The company is based in the Waikato but has done a significant volume of work in Tauranga, including laying artificial reefs in Tauranga Harbour as part of Cyclone Gabrielle restoration work.

Deep Dive Division’s founders joked they were “social housing for crayfish”.

The Deep Dive Division get ready to lay a series of nine artificial reefs on the floor of Tauranga Harbour as part of Cyclone Gabrielle restoration work. Photo / Bay of Plenty Times

It bills itself as NZ’s only Māori and Pacific-owned commercial and scientific diving company. Its services range from hull cleans and biosecurity to film production – including work on blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water.

Beefy AI

Wellington’s Mindhive Global won the start-up and agritech categories. It uses AI to detect 25 types of defects in cowhides within seconds, combining machine learning, image recognition, and industrial hardware in a way that‘s technically robust and commercially viable, the award judges said. Mindhive has recently landed business in Brazil and Italy, the home of leather.

The Most Innovative Tech Solution and Most Innovative Manufacturer gongs were picked up by The Village Goldsmith - which is also disrupting a long-standing industry with its development of a unique platform, developed over 17 years and many lasers, that allows diamonds to float without visible prongs, claws, or clasps.

It was an innovation the judges said was recognised globally as the most significant change in diamond solitaire ring design since 1886, leading to a deal with Tiffany & Co.

Beck joins ‘Flying Kiwi’ hall of fame

Sir Peter Beck was recognised as the 2025 Flying Kiwi and inducted into the NZ Hi-Tech Hall of Fame. He received the honour for taking his company Rocket Lab from a start-up 20 years ago to the multibillion-dollar company it is today, while at the same time contributing to the development of the Kiwi aerospace industry and personally investing in a slate of homegrown start-ups.

Watch Beck’s pre-recorded acceptance clip below:

The 2025 NZ Hi-Tech Award winners

PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year

Winner: Syos Aerospace

Xero Hi-Tech Young Achiever

Winner: Luke Campbell (co-founder & CEO of VXT)

Spark Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Public Good

Winner: Optimation

Consult Recruitment Best Contribution to the NZ Tech Sector

Winner: Talent RISE

Datacom Hi-Tech Inspiring Individual

Winner: Lee Timutimu

Aware – an HSO Company Most Innovative Deep Tech Solution

Winner: Kitea Health

Poutama Trust Hi-Tech Kamupene Māori o te Tau – Māori Company of the Year

Winner: Deep Dive Division

Tait Communications Flying Kiwi

Recipient: Sir Peter Beck

NZX Most Innovative Hi-Tech Creative Technology Solution

Winner: The Village Goldsmith

Duncan Cotterill Most Innovative Hi-Tech Software Solution

Winner: Toku Eyes

Highly commended: Carepatron

Braemac Most Innovative Hi-Tech Manufacturer of the Year

Winner: The Village Goldsmith

Kiwibank Most Innovative Hi-Tech Solution for a More Sustainable Future

Winner: Cleanery

NZTE Most Innovative Hi-Tech Agritech Solution

Winner: Mindhive Global

Punakaiki Hi-Tech Start-up Company of the Year

Winner: Mindhive Global

ASX Hi-Tech Emerging Company of the Year

Winner: Projectworks

Highly commended: Calocurb

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.