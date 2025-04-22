Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

NZ, UK strengthen military partnership to support Ukraine, including drones

RNZ
2 mins to read

Frigate HMNZS Te Kaha will also join a UK carrier strike group in the Indian Ocean. Photo / RNZ / Marika Khabazi

By RNZ

The UK Government has announced a deal worth £30 million (NZ$66.8 million) for drones produced by New Zealand company SYOS Aerospace.

New Zealand is also expected to announce increased support for the joint Operation Interflex training Ukrainian forces in the UK, extending it until the end of the year. More than 54,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained there to date.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited his British counterpart Sir Keir Starmer at No.10 Downing Street on Tuesday, after a visit to see the training firsthand.

They were also expected to discuss plans to step up defence and security cooperation, with the UK Government confirming the respective defence ministers instructed to work on a new joint defence partnership to replace the one signed in 2015.

“It will also recognise the vital partnership between the UK and New Zealand in upholding stability and security across Europe, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific,” a government release said.

Mt Maunganui robotics business SYOS manufactures drones at its factory in Hampshire, southeast of London, and they have been deployed to combat zones.

Starmer said the new drone contract had been secured to support Ukraine.

“From the beaches of Gallipoli to the vital work we have been doing together on Operation Interflex and our support for Ukraine, the UK and New Zealand have stood shoulder-to-shoulder for generations in pursuit of peace and stability,” he said.

Royal New Zealand Navy frigate HMNZS Te Kaha will also join a UK carrier strike group leaving Portsmouth for the Indian Ocean.

“As the world becomes an increasingly dangerous place, I am proud how much we are doing together to support our national and economic security - stepping up our defence spending, deploying our navies together in the Indo-Pacific and continuing our work to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position to deter an increasingly aggressive Russia,” Starmer said.

