NZ, UK strengthen military partnership to support Ukraine, including drones

By RNZ
The UK Government has announced a deal worth £30 million (NZ$66.8 million) for drones produced by New Zealand company SYOS Aerospace.
New Zealand is also expected to announce increased support for the joint Operation Interflex training Ukrainian forces in the UK, extending it until the end of the year. More than 54,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained there to date.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited his British counterpart Sir Keir Starmer at No.10 Downing Street on Tuesday, after a visit to see the training firsthand.
They were also expected to discuss plans to step up defence and security cooperation, with the UK Government confirming the respective defence ministers instructed to work on a new joint defence partnership to replace the one signed in 2015.