After world-first brain implant, Kitea Health raising $20m

Chris Keall
By
9 mins to read
Kitea Health CEO Simon Malpas on NZ's first brain chip implant, a $20m raise, and R&D and science funding cuts. Video / Alex Burton
  • In a world-first, start-up Kitea Health has successfully implanted a chip under an Auckland patient’s skull that will monitor fluid pressure - part of a trial that will expand to 20 patients.
  • The startup is now seeking $20m in a Series A raise, which will help fund a wider trial involving 150 patients across NZ and the US, with the goal of gaining FDA approval in around a couple of years.
  • Kitea Health - seeking private money for its latest round, now that its human trials are established - has previously secured around $14m in taxpayer funding (plus around $6m from private investors) but co-founder and CEO Simon Malpas says he’s worried about recent cuts to R&D, science and startup-boosting programmes, which could limit the ability of other early-stage companies to follow in his firm’s footsteps.

In a major medical breakthrough, one of Kitea Health’s fluid-pressure monitoring chips has been implanted in a human brain for the first time. The technology has previously been trialled on sheep.

Kitea co-founder and CEO

