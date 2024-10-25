Advertisement
How generous is your employer? Will their KiwiSaver contribution stop when you hit 65?

Jane Phare
By
Senior journalist, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
Carin Oelofse, 71, works for Havana Coffee, owned by Lion New Zealand. She's grateful the company continues to pay the 3% employer contribution to her KiwiSaver. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Carin Oelofse, 71, works for Havana Coffee, owned by Lion New Zealand. She's grateful the company continues to pay the 3% employer contribution to her KiwiSaver. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

It’s not illegal, but is it ageist for employers to stop paying the 3% KiwiSaver contribution once employees turn 65? Jane Phare surveys some of New Zealand’s largest companies to find out which ones pay KiwiSaver to older workers.

Auckland accounts worker Carin Oelofse was surprised to find the 3%

