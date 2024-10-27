Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

China’s protein consumption has changed: Where protein exporters are getting it wrong

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Chinese consumers' food-buying patterns have changed, according to Rabobank. Photo / Arend Kuster

Chinese consumers' food-buying patterns have changed, according to Rabobank. Photo / Arend Kuster

Protein exporters to China will need to adjust to structural and cyclical changes taking place place there, agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank says.

The bank said in a report that consumption trends are evolving in China’s animal protein market due to cyclical factors

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business