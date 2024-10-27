The bank said in a report that consumption trends are evolving in China’s animal protein market due to cyclical factorssuch as market oversupply and an economic slowdown, along with structural factors such as demographic shifts and changing consumer values.
“Across recent decades, China’s animal proteins market has seen plenty of change due to rapid economic growth, the opening of its markets, and digitisation trends triggering the fast evolution of the country’s consumer market,” the report’s author, RaboResearch senior animal protein analyst Chenjun Pan, said.
These developments saw Chinese consumers double their consumption of meat in less than 30 years, from 35kg per capita in the mid-1990s to 72kg in 2023.
However, the report says, in recent years China’s economy has changed gears, with GDP growth slowing significantly.
“Additionally, the older generation’s adoption of e-commerce, food delivery and convenience foods mark the end of past consumption behaviours.”
Among all the changes, the report says, four major trends stand out in shaping future animal protein consumption in China: value for money, the “experience economy”, a focus on nutrition and health and a changing channel mix for purchases.
“Consumption of beef and seafood has increased strongly over the last decade, despite slower income growth, illustrating that consumers continue to seek higher value but at reasonable prices,” Pan said.
Commenting on the implications of the changes in China for New Zealand’s red meat sector, New Zealand-based RaboResearch senior animal proteins analyst Jen Corkran said it was encouraging to see Chinese beef consumption continuing to grow in a broad sense.
China is New Zealand’s second-largest market for beef exports, accounting for about a third of total exports over the 2023/24 season.
“From 2013 to 2023, Chinese beef consumption grew by a compound annual growth rate of 3.2%, and there is scope for this to growth to continue as long as companies within the beef supply chain can successfully adapt to the changes in consumer trends within the Chinese market,” Corkran said.
In order to adapt to these changes, Corkran said animal protein companies in New Zealand and other regions around the globe must pivot from a volume-centric to a consumer-centric approach.
“Given the vast majority of red meat produced in New Zealand is exported, it’s essential we have a deep understanding of our consumers across all of our key markets,” she said.
– Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets and the primary sector. He joined the Herald in 2011.