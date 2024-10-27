Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Can anyone fix Boeing?

By Claire Bushey and Philip Georgiadis
Financial Times·
9 mins to read
Workers picket outside a Boeing Co. facility during a strike in Everett, Washington. Boeing Co. factory workers walked off the job for the first time in 16 years, halting manufacturing across the plane-maker's Seattle hub after members of its largest union voted overwhelmingly to reject a contract offer and go on strike. Photo / Getty Images

Workers picket outside a Boeing Co. facility during a strike in Everett, Washington. Boeing Co. factory workers walked off the job for the first time in 16 years, halting manufacturing across the plane-maker's Seattle hub after members of its largest union voted overwhelmingly to reject a contract offer and go on strike. Photo / Getty Images

As Boeing’s latest chief executive, Kelly Ortberg’s job was never going to be easy. On Wednesday, it got harder still.

That morning, Ortberg had faced investors for the first time, telling them ending a debilitating strike by Boeing’s largest union was the first step to stabilising the plane-maker’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business