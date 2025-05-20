Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Technology

Callaghan Innovation lays off start-up support team, Auckland mayor makes tech grab

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown wants the Government's new advanced research agency to be based in his city. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown wants the Government's new advanced research agency to be based in his city. Photo / Michael Craig

Callaghan’s dismemberment continues with the axing of a start-up support team whose roles won’t be picked up elsewhere. Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown wants a new advanced research agency to be based in Auckland. Tech Minister Shane Reti responds.

All 15 staff in Callaghan Innovation’s business advisory team will be clearing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Technology

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Technology