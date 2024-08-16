Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Synlait and a2 Milk bury the hatchet, a2 to support capital raise

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Synlait and a2 Milk have resolved their contract differences. Photo / Suppled

Synlait and a2 Milk have resolved their contract differences. Photo / Suppled

Cash-strapped Synlait Milk and its main customer, a2 Milk, have conditionally agreed to resolve their contract disputes.

In addition, infant formula company a2 milk, which owns just under 20% of Synlait, said it would support

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business