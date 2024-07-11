Synlait Milk shareholders approve $130m loan

Minority shareholders voted in favour of a loan to Synlait Milk at a special meeting at Dunsandel. Photo / NZ Herald

Synlait Milk’s minority shareholders have voted in favour of a $130 million loan from the company’s biggest shareholder, China’s Bright Dairy, at a special meeting in Dunsandel.

A2 Milk, which owns just under 20% of Synlait Milk, had earlier advised that it would vote in favour of the loan to the cash-strapped dairy processor from an affiliate of Bright Dairy.

Chair George Adams said proxy votes cast – before a2 Milk said this morning that it would support the loan – came to 57% in favour.

Bright, as a related party with 39% of the shares, was not allowed to vote for the proposal under NZX rules.

A2 Milk said it had been in discussions with Synlait.