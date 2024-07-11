Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Synlait Milk shareholders approve $130m loan

Jamie Gray
By
2 mins to read
Minority shareholders voted in favour of a loan to Synlait Milk at a special meeting at Dunsandel. Photo / NZ Herald

Minority shareholders voted in favour of a loan to Synlait Milk at a special meeting at Dunsandel. Photo / NZ Herald

Synlait Milk’s minority shareholders have voted in favour of a $130 million loan from the company’s biggest shareholder, China’s Bright Dairy, at a special meeting in Dunsandel.

A2 Milk, which owns just under 20% of Synlait Milk, had earlier advised that it would vote in favour of the loan to the cash-strapped dairy processor from an affiliate of Bright Dairy.

Chair George Adams said proxy votes cast – before a2 Milk said this morning that it would support the loan – came to 57% in favour.

Bright, as a related party with 39% of the shares, was not allowed to vote for the proposal under NZX rules.

A2 Milk said it had been in discussions with Synlait.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The loan enables Synlait to meet a $130m debt payment due to its banks on Monday.

The loan’s duration is 12 months, with the option to renew for another 12 months.

The company is working on a capital raise, in part, to address the $180m on bonds that fall due in December.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Details are expected in August.

Synlait’s main problem is that while its Dunsandel complex is profitable, as is its investment in Dairyworks, its near-new $400m state-of-the-art nutrition facility at Pōkeno is under-used and has never paid its way.

The company has seen a slew of changes at a management and directorship level and a string of earnings downgrades.

Adams, who was appointed as an independent director of Synlait in March, was made chairman after John Penno, the company’s co-founder and board-appointed director, stepped down.

In April, Synlait won an extension for a $130m debt repayment after asset impairments plunged the company into a $96.2m loss for the first half to January 31.

Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets and the primary sector. He joined the Herald in 2011.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business