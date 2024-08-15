Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Pressure on Synlait’s independent directors ahead on capital raise - Stock Takes

Duncan Bridgeman
By
NZME Business Managing Editor·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Synlait has invested heavily in manufacturing plant at Pokeno. Photo / NZME

Synlait has invested heavily in manufacturing plant at Pokeno. Photo / NZME

Synlait Milk’s three independent directors have the complicated task of ensuring the company’s survival while also doing the right thing by its beleaguered shareholders who don’t represent interests associated with Bright Dairy or the a2

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business